GREENSBORO Lee Nelson, 75, died October 20, 2019. A U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, he worked as a Kernersville letter carrier for 33 years. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wendy, children, Travis (South Korea), Ross (Raleigh), Taylor and fiancée Erica (Cary), and Ray Young (Durham), mother-in-law Bryanoleene Walker (Greensboro), brother-in-law Chris Reimensnyder and husband Wayne Salazar (NYC). A celebration of life will be held November 3, 2019 at Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780. Online condolences: www.forbisanddick.com.
