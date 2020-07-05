FUQUAY-VARINA HENRY GERALD MYOTT (JERRY), AGE 87, passed from this earth on June 26, 2020, in Cary, N.C. from complications due to Covid. He was born on January 29, 1933 in Hartford, Connecticut, to Henry Joseph Myott and Margaret Maness Myott, but grew up as a country boy in Carthage, N.C., the home of his mother and close to the horse country of Pinehurst, where his father was a harness horse trainer and driver. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1951, where he tied for valedictorian of his senior class. He graduated from N.C. State University in 1955 with a B.S. in textile engineering. On April 9, 1955, he married his sweetheart of 3 years, Margie Christine Hockaday, of Four Oaks, N.C. Their 64 year-long marriage produced 5 children: Stephen, Samuel, Scott, Stuart, and Shelley. From 1955-60, Henry worked for Whitin Machine Works, in Whitinsville, MA. To escape the winter blizzards, he brought his family back to N.C. and worked for Roberts Company in Sanford, N.C. from 1960-63. In November 1963, he went to work for Fieldcrest Mills in Eden, N.C. as a textile purchasing agent. He retired from there in 1993. Henry is survived by his sons Samuel (Jeannie), Scott, Stuart; his daughter Shelley; grandchildren Dalton, Michelle, Madison and Emerson; great-grandsons Mason and Christopher Jacob; brother-in-law J.F. Hockaday, and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Christine, his son Stephen and his grandson Brandon. He devoted his life to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a busy community volunteer. He was an early member of the Tri-City Jaycees, where he served as project chair, director and VP of external affairs. He served as VP in 1966 during the campaign to consolidate Leaksville, Spray and Draper, which became the City of Eden. He has been a member of Leaksville United Methodist Church since 1963, where he served as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, Youth Softball Team coach, Finance Comm. chair, Administrative Board chair, Trustees chair, Ushers chief, and Missions & Outreach chair. He served as PTA president at Douglass Elementary School during the first year of integration at Eden City Schools. He served as chairman of the Salvation Army Board and on various committees including the Christmas Kettle program and organized their yearly golf tournament fundraiser. He served on the Rockingham County Habitat for Humanity Board, including as treasurer and chair of the Family Selections Committee. He traveled to FL and NC communities to help rebuild homes after several hurricane disasters. Henry and his wife had relocated to Fuquay-Varina, N.C. in 2015 to be closer to their daughter. He was residing at Windsor Point Senior Community there at the time of his death. Services for Henry will be held in Eden, N.C. at a later date to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of: Shelley Myott, 116 Holly Glade Circle, Holly Springs, N.C. 27540. The family requests that any memorials be made to Leaksville United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army, or Rockingham County Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
