REIDSVILLE JAMES MYERS, 67, of Penny Lane in Reidsville, passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral service will be held Monday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with a burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Reidsville, NC. A visitation will be held prior to the service beween 12 and 1 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Myers was born December 15, 1951 in Pittsylvania County, VA to the late Otis Myers and Violia (Wilson) Myers. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Myers, of the home; step-daughters, Lisa Inman (Kevin), of Reidsville, NC, Debra Fryar and husband, Randy of McLeansville, Betty Jo Hollandsworth and husband, Scott, of Greensboro; Sister, Suzi Adkins of Pelham; sister-in-law Liz Myers of Eden. James had 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Otis and George Myers. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.