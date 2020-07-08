EDEN La'january Denise Mosley, 38, passed away July 2, 2020. Survivors include children, Camya Chaney, Elijah Chaney, Hannah Mosley and Daniel Mosley; mother, Voncile Sanders; brother, Mario Mosley; other relatives and friends. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

