COLLINSVILLE, VA Mrs. Marion Cochran Mize of Collinsville, VA passed away on November 30, 2019. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Reidsville, NC with the Reverend Susan Spangenberg officiating. Visitation will follow the service. The family welcomes visits from family and friends at Marion's home. Mrs. Mize was born in Draper, NC on January 6, 1943 to the late Virgil Alexander Cochran and the late Helen Arender Cochran Reynolds. She retired after 35 years of employment from several business in the Eden, NC and Martinsville, VA areas. She was of the Christian faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Donald Mize and her daughter Sandra Earles Eggleston. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Earles Griggs of Martinsville, VA; her stepdaughter Rosa Lee Mize Brown of Patrick Springs, VA; her sisters Eleanor Cochran Hyler of Eden, NC and Beverly Cochran Mitchell of Cedar Park, TX; her brothers, Virgil Alexander Cochran, Jr. (Melinda) of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC and John Wallace Cochran (Carla) of Martinsville, VA; her son-in-law Brian Eggleston of Greensboro, NC; her grandchild Travis Austin Shively of Martinsville, VA; her four stepgrandchildren, ten stepgreat-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of the donor's choice. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory in Eden, NC is assisting the family of Mrs. Mize.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.