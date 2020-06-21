REIDSVILLE RAE JOINES MINTER, 92, WENT TO BE WITH the Lord on June 14, 2020. Rae passed away in Asheville, North Carolina. She spent the last few months under the loving care of her daughter Sonya Montgomery and Sonya's family. Rae was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Clarence W. Minter. Rae is survived by her daughter, Sonya Kaye Montgomery, and husband, Hugh. Also, her son, Keith Minter and wife, Tracy. Grandchildren are Reid Montgomery, Stuart Montgomery, Nicholas Minter and Mallory Smith. Great-grandchildren are Lucas Montgomery, William Smith, James Minter and Lily Minter. Rae graduated salutatorian from Stoneville High School in 1947 and initially worked for Joines Auto Supply on Main Street, Reidsville. After marriage in May 1948, she and Clarence moved to Harlan, Kentucky, where Rae became noted for being one of the first female appliance salespersons in the Sears Roebuck Company. After living in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, Clarence and Rae in 1963 moved back toward home and settled in Reidsville, North Carolina. In 1967, Rae put her heart and soul into a human resources position at Brookside Industries. She loved Brookside; the people she met and helped each day were like family. She finally retired from Brookside in 1997. Rae also loved her church, First Baptist Church of Reidsville. She was a joyful and supportive member for over 40 years. She loved the small babies of the nursery, working with them for over 33 years. Most of all, Rae loved being with her family. Whether it was a Sunday evening making ice cream or cooking for a big family holiday meal, this is what made her happiest. Her spare time was occupied with gardening and taking care of her flowers, reading, puzzles, and crocheting beautiful intricate afghans. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staff of Arbor Terrace who took such great care of Rae the last 3 years and to Four Seasons of Asheville for their invaluable and compassionate assistance these last few months. Memorial services to honor her life are pending for a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grocefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 409 South Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320 or given to the RCC Foundation, P.O. Box 35, Wentworth, NC 27375.
