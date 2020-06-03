REIDVSILLE Geneva "GG" Jones Miller, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Reidlawn Cemetery with Rev. Lance Cole officiating. The family will see friends at the cemetery following the service. Geneva was born in Rockingham County to the late Robert Monroe and Rosa Lovelace Jones. She was a farmer and along with her parents was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Miller; brothers, Bernard Jones, Allen Jones and Hillman Jones; sisters, Nancy Jones Walker and Pauline Jones Walker; stepson, Roger Miller. Survivors include her brother, Danny Jones and wife, Susan; sisters-in-law, Gail Jones, Shirley Jones and Nell Jones and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Hospice Home, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.

