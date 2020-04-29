Reidsville Ruby Justice McMillion, 80, of Reidsville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Reidlawn Cemetery. Ruby was born in Rockingham County on September 24, 1939, a daughter of Clyde Reed Justice and Estelle Stone Justice, both deceased. She was retired from Fieldcrest Mills as a supervisor. She loved her animals, birds and her family. She would do everything she could to help everyone. She was known to many as a sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of Grace Covenant Holiness Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burl McMillion; her sister, Nina Woods, her children, Dorothy Patterson, Charles Patterson, Sandra Barber, Ricky Patterson and her grandchild, Michael Patterson. Ruby is survived by her children, Glenn Patterson, Shirley Brammer, Bobby Walker, Pamela Michaux; her brother, Ray Justice; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Purgason, Amy Lowdermilk (Michael), Dean McKinney (Misty), Todd McMichael, Ricky Carter (Dawn), Micky Carter, Sarah Rethwisch, Rex Walker, Mary Kay Walker, Samuel Lovelace, Napolean Ortiz, Kieran Patterson, Conner Patterson,. Brittany Hopper, Jamie Hopper, Jenson Michaux, Meghan Michaux; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Purgason, Christopher Lowdermilk, Kayla Lowdermilk, Cole McKinney, Jordan, Nate, Bryson, Nate, Jacob, Natalie, Elijah, Austin, D.J., Ricky, Hunter, Lathen, S.J., Jasmine; and her special friends, Jamie Chrisco and Dee. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. McMillion. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.boonenadcooke.com.

