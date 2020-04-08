REIDSVILLE Mr. Burl Ray McMillion, 82, of Reidsville, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A private graveside service will be held at Greenview Cemetery. Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no visitation. Burl was born in Greenbrier County, West Virginia on June 16, 1937, a son of Garrett F. McMillion and Fannie Crookshanks McMillion, both deceased. He was a retired cook and a member of Grace Covenant Holiness Church where he served as a layman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe McMillion, Emery Crookshanks, Carl S. Crookshanks, Garrett F. McMillion, Jr. and Harriet Huffman. He is survived by his wife Ruby Justice McMillion of the home; his children, Glenn Patterson, Shirley Brammer and Pamela Michaux, all of Reidsville; his sister, Diane Woodworth; his brother, Roger McMillion; his grandchildren, Amy Lowdermilk and husband Michael of Gibsonville, Elizabeth Purgason of Reidsville, Dean McKinney and wife Misty of Julian; his great-grandchildren, Tyler Purgason, Christopher Lowdermilk, Kayla Lowdermilk, Cole McKinney; his nieces, Debbie Merrick and husband Sammy and Brenda Wooten and husband Vincent, all of Reidsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com.
