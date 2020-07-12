REIDSVILLE DARIEN Antonio McIntyre, 24, passed away July 7, 2020. Survivors include mother, Robin Daniels; son, Bronx McIntyre; brother, Torrance McIntyre; sisters, Kalauni Porter, Gabrielle Porter, Shedavia Watts and Brittany Lewis; grandmothers, Ellen Daniels and Mildred Robinson; grandfather, David Antonio McIntyre, Sr.; aunts, Tara Daniels, Kelly Clayton and Barbara Clayton; other relatives and friends. A viewing and celebration of life will be held privately. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

