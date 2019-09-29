MAYODAN MABLE RICHARDSON MARTIN, BORN MABELINE Gray Richardson, slipped peacefully into the afterlife on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 83. Born January 30, 1936, in Mayodan, NC, to Reuben and Nettie Richardson, young Mable enjoyed the rural life, helping her daddy prepare his famous chili dogs in the downstairs café and hiding from her mama's chorus of "Lord have mercies," and, never far from her Cherokee roots, finding adventure in every corner of the wilds of downtown Mayodan. Besides adventure, Mable loved her Southern lifestyle and the musicians who became her choreographers. From Carl Perkins, Elvis, and Dwight, to Nellie and contemporary Rap, she never missed a beat. Then time stood still, and on July 25, 1956, Mable married a tall drink of water with a '53 Ford, Larry Franklin Martin, and soon the "Richardson Girl" became an Air Force wife. Happiness followed happiness with the birth of their daughter Robin Lynn in 1957. Then with her young family, Mable developed the virtues of the military wife: patience, strength, independence and adaptability. In 1969, to celebrate the "summer of love," Larry and Mable welcomed son, Larry Jr. to the fold, and the family was complete. Mable was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, baby sister Susan, most loved and favorite sister Mozelle, and her beloved stepbrother Gilmer. She is survived by her daughter Robin (Tony), son Larry Jr. (Kim), granddaughter Amanda (Rob), and grandson Nathan Gray, sisters-in-law Glenda, Anna Pearl, and JoAnn, nieces Jeanette, Brenda, Leona, and Darlene, Pollyanna, Linda, Sharon, Kathy and Kay. Longtime friend and fellow military wife LaVerne Griffin, and the girls at La Casa Coiffures will miss her "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." It's impossible to place a final period on this message. Mable's wit, grace and enduring love are a never-ending story which her family will continue to share for years to come. Thank you to the owners and staff of Ingleside Assisted Living who became family over the past five years, and to Central Coast Hospice of San Luis Obispo County for their heartfelt care. Mutual interment for Mable and Larry will be held at the Colonial Funeral Home, 1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. Obituaries can be found at www.colonialfh.net. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
