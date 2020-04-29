Lexington Mr. James Christopher Martin, Jr., of Saddletree Road, Thomasville, died Thursday, April 23 at High Point Medical Center. No service will be held at this time. Mr. Martin was born September 28, 1943 in Lincoln County to James Christopher Martin Sr, and Martha Pearl Davis Martin. He worked for his dad in the trucking and furniture business for a number of years. He also started and operated his own furniture manufacturing company. Later, he retired from Wilson Trucking in Greensboro, NC. He loved being a truck driver for many years. Those who knew him best would say he was a man of few words and a valued friend for life. His wife, Judith Kay Craig Martin, preceded him in death. Surviving are his son, James Christopher Martin, III, (Kathy) of Lexington; his daughter, Penny Martin Owens (Chuck) of Reidsville; his sister, Tracie Landreth (Mickey) of Lexington; his brothers, Tommy Martin (Belinda), Jerry Martin (Allowayne), and Randy Martin (Cathy Jo), all of Lexington; and his grandchildren, Christie Owens, Andy Owens, Christopher Martin, IV, Jasper Martin and Cooper Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Miracle League of High Point, 136 Northpoint Avenue, High Point NC 27262. Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

