GREENSBORO Cullen Austin Mahany, 34, of Greensboro, NC, passed away June 2, 2020 at his home. Cullen was born June 22, 1985 in Portland, Maine. He was the son of Ruth Ann Perreault and Vincent Mahany. Cullen was a very bright young man; he recently graduated from Guilford Technical College with an associate's degree in logistics. Cullen is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Perreault (Victor) of Rockingham, NC; Vincent and Astrid Mahany of New Gloucester, Maine; brother, Brendan Mahany of Durham, NC; and maternal grandmother, Ella Gaudet of Bangor, Maine; stepbrothers Aaron Perreault (Tanya) of Maine, Adam Perreault (Petra) of Germany; stepsister Natalie Dunn of Maine. He will be missed by many friends and family that loved him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospitality House in Boone, NC. Watson-King Funeral Home, Rockingham, NC is serving the family.
