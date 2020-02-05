SUMMERFIELD, NC Jason Ray Macemore, age 13, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Jason is survived by his father, Matthew Macemore, and grandparents Danny and Lynn Macemore of Summerfield, North Carolina. Memorial services are to be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., at 8221 Walter Combs Way, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.