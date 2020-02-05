SUMMERFIELD, NC Jason Ray Macemore, age 13, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Jason is survived by his father, Matthew Macemore, and grandparents Danny and Lynn Macemore of Summerfield, North Carolina. Memorial services are to be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., at 8221 Walter Combs Way, Stokesdale, NC 27357.

