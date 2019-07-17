REIDSVILLE Margaret Basham Martin Hearp Love, 93, went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Brookdale of Reidsville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Tuck and Rev. Ryan Crowder officiating. Interment will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will see friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Margaret was born in Rockingham County to the late Samuel Henry and Effie Williams Basham. She was retired from American Tobacco Company with over 38 years of service. A committed woman of faith, Margaret was a longtime member of Baptist Temple Church and was currently a faithful member of Lawsonville Road Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Mary Lou Willis Sunday School class and a greeter on Sunday mornings and cherished her time serving on the visitation committee. Margaret will always be remembered for her kind and gracious spirit toward everyone she met. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a former member of the Veterans Park Committee. Along with her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by her husbands, Otis Martin, Ray Hearp and Jack Love; her infant children, Carol and Johnny Martin; her brothers, James Basham, Glen Basham and Richard Basham; and her infant sister, Beatrice Basham. Margaret is survived by her son, Kenneth D. "Kenny" Martin of Reidsville; her sisters, Virginia Holmes of Reidsville, Eunice Massey and husband, Ralph of Winston-Salem and Sarah McCleney of Reidsville; her brother, Curtis Basham and wife, Carolyn of Winston-Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale and Hospice of Guilford County for their love and care for Margaret. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lawsonville Road Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1584, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
