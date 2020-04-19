MADISON PATSY DIANE FRANKLIN LITTLE, 72, DIED ON Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Little was born in Burke County, North Carolina to the late Coburn Franklin and Cordelia Woody Franklin. Patsy retired from Unifi, Inc. and enjoyed reading, planting flowers, working in her garden and cooking. She also enjoyed making jewelry and cheering on the Washington Redskins and the Green Bay Packers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Bennett; brothers, Monroe Franklin and Gary Franklin and brothers-in-law, Gerra Rowe and Jerry Woods. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Clark Little; children, Angelique Smith (Jimmy), Jason Brittain (Tonya) and Amanda Aldridge (Doug); grandchildren, Autumn Rae Heath (Andrew), Ryan Dreyer, Kaleigh Dawn Brittain, Sierra Danielle Smith, James Patrick Brittain, Nickolas "Nick" Aldridge, Ricky Perdue, Mallory Freeman and Taylor Burkett; great-grandchildren, Athena Rose Heath and Ayden Allen Scott; brother, Ricky Franklin; sisters, Carolyn Pugh, Susie Woods, Cora Benfield, Teana Rowe, Norma Moyer and Maggie Grant and numerous special nieces and nephews. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

