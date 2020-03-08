REIDSVILLE IRENE Mummel Lester, 91, of Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the nursing center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Reidlawn Cemetery with Pastor Steve Housewright. There will be no formal visitation. Irene was born in Pittsylvania County and was the daughter of the late, Archie and Zola Bourne. She retired from Cone Mills with over 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of Cannanland Baptist Church. She loved music, especially the gospel songs of old. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, Pastor Henry Lester; son, Jerry Mummel; brother, Junior Bourne: sister, Virginia Jefferson; son-in-law, Carl Delane Ethridge. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Mummel Ethridge; sisters, Rose Southard and Lois Hanks; and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
