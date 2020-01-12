HUNTSVILLE, AL BARBARA JEAN SLAYTON LEDFORD, 88, OF Huntsville, AL, peacefully passed away with family members by her side on Monday, Jan. 7, 2020. The family will receive friends and loved ones at Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Calvary Bible Church in Huntsville. A graveside service will follow at Huntsville Memory Garden, where Barbara will be buried beside her beloved husband of 62 years, Dr. Robert Ledford, who passed away in 2012. Pastor Byron Bradshaw will officiate. Affectionately known as "Bebe" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known to others as pastor's wife, confidante, friend, prayer partner, choir member, kindergarten teacher, Sunday School teacher, mentor and surrogate mother. She supported her husband, Bob, who served as pastor in several churches beginning in the mid-1950's: Blue-Hill/North Sedgwick/Penobscot Bay, ME; Community Bible Church in Keithville, LA; and Calvary Bible Church in Huntsville, AL. Barbara is survived by her sons, Bob Ledford and wife Gaye from McKinney, TX, and Steve Ledford and wife Alice from Houston, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Ledford from Orlando, FL, Christina Maddox from Hazel Green, AL, Kristopher Ledford from San Antonio, TX, Andrew Ledford from Houston, TX, and Austin Ledford from Houston, TX; great-grandchildren, Aidan Maddox, Caleb Maddox, Cailen Jordan, Madison Ledford and Hailey Ledford. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Annette Pruette and husband David from Beaverdam, VA; and brother, Buddy Slayton and wife Carol from Eden, NC. In lieu of flowers and because of the passion Barbara and her husband had for missions work, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Bible Church/mission fund. The Ledford family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and other care providers at Huntsville Hospital and Hospice Family Care, along with the many friends and family members who loved and supported Barbara through her life and through her illness. (Condolences: www.laughlinservice.com)
Ledford, Barbara Jean Slayton
To send flowers to the family of Barbara Ledford, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.