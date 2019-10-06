REIDSVILLE GEORGE Brian Kernodle, 55, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the home. He was born on August 20, 1964 in Alamance County to the late George Clarence Kernodle and Laura Mansfield Kernodle, and was married to Vikki Rickles Kernodle. Brian was a loving son, wonderful husband and father, hardworking and an honest man. He graduated from Western Alamance High School in 1982 and worked for Equity Meats. Brian is survived by his wife, Vikki; daughter, Veronica Lewis and husband, Marty; sons, Matthew Roach and John "Champ" Morrison and wife, Ashley; grandchildren, Nathanial Roach, Jordyn Roach, Jayden LaPradd and Nevaeh Lewis and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Carter. The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Evergreen Memory Gardens, by Pastor Darrell Massey. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome at the home also: 286 Fieldstone Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
