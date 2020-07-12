ATLANTA IN LOVING memory of James "Jim" Andrew Kallam. Born August, 7th, 1939. Entered into rest July 4, 2020. Service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. James "Jim" Andrew Kallam, 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home in Atlanta. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Kallam was born August 7, 1939 in Spray, NC, to the late Mittie Kallam and Samuel Kallam. He was a contractor who never wanted to retire. In typical fashion, he went out with a bang, on the 4th of July. He is survived by his sister, Ann Hill; wife, Glenda Kallam; daughter, Shellie Pass; son, Greg Kallam; grandson, Ethan Adkins, grandson, Kris Chilton and his wife Latifa; and great-granddaughter, Adelina Chilton.

To plant a tree in memory of James Kallam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

