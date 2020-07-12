ATLANTA IN LOVING memory of James "Jim" Andrew Kallam. Born August, 7th, 1939. Entered into rest July 4, 2020. Service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. James "Jim" Andrew Kallam, 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home in Atlanta. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Kallam was born August 7, 1939 in Spray, NC, to the late Mittie Kallam and Samuel Kallam. He was a contractor who never wanted to retire. In typical fashion, he went out with a bang, on the 4th of July. He is survived by his sister, Ann Hill; wife, Glenda Kallam; daughter, Shellie Pass; son, Greg Kallam; grandson, Ethan Adkins, grandson, Kris Chilton and his wife Latifa; and great-granddaughter, Adelina Chilton.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.