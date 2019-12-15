MADISON MICHAEL MIKE THOMASON JUSTICE, 66, DIED on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Bakery 1818, 100 W. Murphy Street, Madison following the graveside service and all other times at the home of his daughter, Heather Sizemore. Mr. Justice was born on May 28, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Amos Justice and Ruth Corns Justice. Mike loved fishing, farming and woodworking. He was also a beekeeper and animal lover. His greatest passion was spending time with his beloved grandchildren and being called their "Papa." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Tristian Moore. Survivors include his wife, Joy Justice; children, Kevin Justice (Lynnette), Tara Moore (Gary), Joshua Justice (Cassie) and Heather Sizemore (Anthony); grandchildren, Isabellea "Doodle-Bug" Fulks, Hayden Justice, Liam Moore, Addalyn Justice and Olivia Jean "Poppy" Sizemore; brother, Dean Justice (Susan); sister, Sandra "Shot" Cox (Donnie); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Beverly Groseclose; nieces, Misty Lunsford (Patrick), Krystle Destafino (Joe) and Denise Justice; nephews, Eddie Justice and Alexander Groseclose; nieces and nephews who were considered grandchildren, Aaron and Cayla Justice, Sophie and Jaxon Lunsford and Aubriella Dare Destafino and special friends and extended family members, Jean Donaldson, Pat Shipley, Eileen Duffy, Patty Carlton, Kimberly Koonts and Scott Groseclose. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sherry Ryter-Brown and the entire staff at Pineview Family Medicine for their wonderful care and attention. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Carolina Boxer Rescue, P.O. Box 87, Hampstead, NC 28443. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
