TONY WAYNE JOYCE EDEN TONY WAYNE JOYCE, 71, OF Eden, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Military rites were performed by the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard and the Army National Guard. The family received friends immediately following the service. Tony was born June 6, 1948 in Rockingham County, NC to the late Roscoe Ulysses Joyce and Lois Marie Webb Joyce. He was a graduate of Morehead High School, Class of 1966 and was a US Army veteran having served during the Vietnam era. Tony was a member of Spray Baptist Church. He loved listening to the Beatles' music and was an avid Carolina Tar Heel fan. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Luanne Brown Joyce of Eden; sister, Debbie J. Rhodes and husband, Anthony, of Eden; brother, Ronald Joyce and wife, Betty, of Reidsville; five nieces and nephews, Vicky Carter, Amanda Brumble, Matthew Joyce, Adam Rhodes, and Nick Parleir; and great-niece, Addison. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard, c/o Commander Johnny White, 4655 Price Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
