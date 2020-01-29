RIDGEWAY, VA Nancy Stearns Joyce, 78, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Draper, North Carolina on July 25, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Nora Jones Stearns and Malcolm Douglas Stearns. She was preceded in death by a brother, Malcolm Douglas Stearns, Jr. Nancy grew up in Draper, North Carolina and graduated from Moorehead High School in 1959. She loved to travel and saw 48 of the 50 states and toured the countries of Israel and Jordan. Nancy loved to paint, loved her cats and reading her Bible. She also loved her church, where she did flower arrangements and sang in the choir. She retired from DuPont with 30 years of service. Nancy is survived by her husband L. Michael Joyce; two children, daughter, Carolyn Glass Smith; son, William Harold Glass; stepsons, Todd Joyce and Mark Joyce; brothers David Stearns (Janet) of Baley, NC and Donald Stearns (Carolyn) of Smithfield, NC; and sister Melissa Rice (George) of West Palm Beach, Florida. The funeral will be Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church, with Pastor Greg Hodges, and Pastor David Cuthbertson officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
Joyce, Nancy Stearns
