CASWELL COUNTY Huel Thomas Hovatter, Sr., 85, of Ruffin, NC, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Burchwood Cemetery in Roxboro, NC. A native of Roxboro, NC, he was a son of the late Delbert Scott and Lottie Mary Long Hovatter and had lived most of his life in Caswell County. He was a certified welder and owned his own shop. He formerly worked for Beta Systems, Zarn and Burton Lines. He had taught welding at RCC and he and his wife formerly operated Cobb's Store in Casville for ten years. He was a founding member and first fire chief of Casville Vol. Fire Department. Huel was preceded in death by a daughter: Ida Lee Hovatter, brothers: William David Hovatter, and Robert F. Hovatter and a sister: Alice H. DeRoche. Survivors include: his wife of 66 years: Mary Lee Satterfield Hovatter of the home, a son: H. Thomas Hovatter, Jr. of Ruffin, a daughter: Barbara H. James (Steve) of Ruffin, a sister: Ann H. Hodges of Ruffin, and three grandchildren: Mark S. James, Myra H. James, and Kami S. James. Huel's body will be taken to the residence where the family will see friends. Citty Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.
