PELHAM MARGARET DAMERON HATCHETT PASSED AWAY at her home in Pelham, NC on Wednesday September 4, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born May 27, 1927 to the late Currie Lee Dameron and Loucile Hodges Dameron. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, William "W.H" Harrelson Hatchett, Jr., and her sister Sarah Farmer and husband Ryland. Mrs. Hatchett is survived by her daughter, Margaret Hatchett Rowland and husband Floyd "Skip" Rowland; son, William Harrelson Hatchett III; two grandsons, Harrelson Grant Rowland and wife Melissa, and John Mark Rowland; sister, Nettie Russell Blackwell and husband James. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws of whom she is very fond. Margaret was a graduate of Bartlett Yancey High School and Greensboro College where she received her AB in elementary education and a minor in religious education. She was a 5th grade teacher at Lawsonville Avenue School in Reidsville and Cobb Memorial School in Caswell County for 42 years. She loved her profession and her students dearly. She was a member and served as president of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators and a member of the Caswell County Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an active member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church where she served many rolls including deacon, Women of The Church, Circle # 4, Sunday School superintendent and numerous other positions in the church. Visitation and viewing will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC on Saturday, September, 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. The family will receive visitors at the residence at other times. The funeral service will be held at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, in Ruffin, NC on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Reverend Mac McDowell officiating. A short graveside service will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Ed Hawkins and staff, and the caregivers from Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell. Also, special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Dorothy Galloway, Darlene Clark, and Beverly Thornton. Memorials may be sent to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, c/o John Irvin Satterfield, 7425 Park Springs Road, Pelham, NC 27311, or Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Wilkerson Funeral Home, 1909 Richardson Drive, in Reidsville, NC is serving the Hatchett family. Online condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.