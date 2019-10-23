AXTON, VA Michael Marvin "Mike" Harris, 70, of 5900 Axton Road, Axton, VA, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held Monday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., with entombment to follow at Overlook Mausoleum. Full military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army National Guard and Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. A visitation will be held Sunday evening October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Mike was born July 18, 1949 in Leaksville, NC (Eden) to the late James "Rube" Harris and Edna Trent Harris. He was a disabled veteran, having served in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of DAV, Vietnam Veterans of America, and AMVETS. He owned and operated Harris Grocery for 25 years and always tried to serve his community well. He survived by his wife Paijit Yingyong Harris of the home, sister, Cathy Harris of the home, and brother, James Harris, and wife Jodene of Martinsville and nieces and nephews and special friends and family. Along with his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Edna Bridges. In August, 2019, Mike accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. A special "Thank You" to Pastor Don Reynolds of Temple Baptist Church and all of the people who prayed for him during his extended hospital stay. Mike loved his family and everything he did was for them. Online condolences can be made to www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.