MADISON ADDIE BECKY FALLS HALL, 80, BELOVED wife, mother, grandmother, left this earthly life Thursday, January 2, 2019, at home., Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1:30 p.m. Becky was born in Gaston County on March 14, 1939, to the late Vance Oliver Falls and Minnie Pearl Byers Falls. She was retired from Western Rockingham City Schools. She was a teacher assistant for Special Needs Classes, and worked many years as a volunteer and substitute teacher. (She receivied Volunteer of the Year award from the Madison-Mayodan City Schools, 1981-82.) Becky was an avid reader and loved traveling, especially to the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey Arnold Hall and in-laws Lloyd and Edith Hall. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Maurice Arnold Hall; sons, Kevin Hall (Lisa), David Hall; daughter Heather Belton (Eric); grandchildren Jessica and Ryan Hall and Isaac Belton; brothers Kenneth R. Falls, of Gastonia, NC, Jerry Falls (Joyce), of Lincolnton, NC; and sisters Loretta F. Saunders, of Jacksonville, FL; Donna F. ElHawa, of Gaithersburg, MD and Kelly F. Gardner (Gil), of Shelby, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Jeffrey Hall and Addie Hall. Contributions can be made payable to Boston Children's Hospital and mailed to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. (Include honoree's name in the memo line). The family will receive friends other times at the residence. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, North Carolina is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
