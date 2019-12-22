RUFFIN ARTHUR JAMES Hairston, 69, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m. from Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hairston, Arthur James
