EDEN BARBARA ANN BROWN GUNN, 84, WENT HOME TO BE with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Grace Fellowship at South Park, formerly First Congregational Christian Church, 1863 South Park Drive, Reidsville, where she was a lifelong member. The service will be officiated by Dr. John Marks and the burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home at 119 Wilson Street, Eden. Born in Guilford County, Barbara was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Lillian Brown. A 1953 graduate of Reidsville High School, she attended King's Business College in Danville, Va. She was employed by Bell South for 38 years until her retirement in 1993. Her faithful service to her church included singing alto in the choir, teaching Sunday School, assisting with "In His Name" food pantry and lovingly served the Women's Fellowship in many roles over the years. She was known for her cake baking and peach cobblers. She was dedicated to her family and adored her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Edwin Gunn, Jr.; her daughters, Kathy Gunn Page and husband, Sam, and Angela Gunn Stadler and husband, Bentley; grandchildren, Kimberly Michelle Page and fiancé, Alex Williams, Jacob William Stadler and Jared Bentley Stadler; sisters, Ila Sue Sharpe and husband, James, and Brenda Collie and husband, George (G.T.); brother-in-law Starling Gunn and wife, Glenda; and a large extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Fellowship of the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
