MADISON CONSTANT EMLIOUS BUDDY GROGAN, 86, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. The funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Jessup officiating. Interment followed in the Ayersville Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the Rockingham County Honor Guard and the United States Air Force. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. A Rockingham County native, Buddy was born on August 27, 1933 to the late Constant and Ruby Lewis Grogan. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Buddy enjoyed gardening, fishing at the coast, followed many sports and was a lifelong Red Sox fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Grogan and his sisters, Jo Goodin and Dene Styers. Survivors include his sister, Alice Tennebaum of Arlington, VA; son, Kendall Grogan (Jo) of Wewahitchca, FL; daughters, Sharon Chirichella (Jerry) of Madison, NC, Beth Carter (Randy) of Mayodan, NC and RiAnna Ward (Herbert) of Little River, SC; grandchildren, Carla Winrow (Tom) of Ft. Myers, FL, Erin Standhart (Phil) of Naples, FL, George Carter of Winston-Salem, NC, Sarah Brewer of Mayodan, NC and Brody and Cade Ward of Little River, SC; four great-grandchildren, Stella and Jack Winrow, Sawyer and Silas Standhart. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 104, Mayodan, NC 27027. A special thanks to those individuals that provided tender care during his time at Jacob's Creek. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

