EDEN R. WAYNE GOLDSTON, 83, OF SIMPSON STREET, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at Spray United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service (12 to 1 p.m.) at the church. Mr. Goldston was born February 19, 1936 in Spray, NC to the late Junnie Marshall Goldston and Bernice Land Goldston. He was a graduate of Tri-City High School, class of 1955 and attended NC State University. Wayne served in the US Army. He was a retiree of Old Dominion Freight Lines after 50 years of service. Wayne enjoyed yard work and gardening and was very active in his church, Spray United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed being a part of many service projects. He is survived by his wife, Janice Vaughn Goldston of the home; daughters, Amy Maness and Tammy Smith and husband, Sam; six grandchildren, Jennifer Westfall (Greg), Brandon Hylton (Jessie), Stephen Hylton (Abby), Amanda Edwards (James), Jessica Martin (Derrick), Brooke Maness (Tyler Dunn); six great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Martin, Callie Hylton, Maddie Westfall, Lauren Martin, Charlotte Westfall, and Noah Hylton; and his canine companion, Gabbie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Goldston Hodges. Memorial contributions may be made to Spray United Methodist Church, 803 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
