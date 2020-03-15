EDEN LUCY CRAIG GILLIE, 97, of Eden, passed away on Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Brian Center of Eden. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home before the service and other times at the residence. Mrs. Gillie was born in Woolwine, Virginia on May 28, 1922, a daughter of John and Pearl Craig, both deceased. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Christian Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband Willard Gillie. She is survived by her son, George Harmon of Eden; her daughter, Margaret Clinard of Cummings, GA; her grandchildren, Gregory Harmon, Brad Harmon, Sonya Gates; her great-grandchildren, Jane and Emaleigh Harmon; her nephews, Wally Morrison, John Hankins, Mark Craig; her cousin, Kathy Yates; and her caregiver and friend, Otelia Bailey. Online condolences may be directed to www.booneandcooke.com.
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27288
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27288
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27288
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27288
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.