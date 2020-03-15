EDEN LUCY CRAIG GILLIE, 97, of Eden, passed away on Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Brian Center of Eden. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home before the service and other times at the residence. Mrs. Gillie was born in Woolwine, Virginia on May 28, 1922, a daughter of John and Pearl Craig, both deceased. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Christian Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband Willard Gillie. She is survived by her son, George Harmon of Eden; her daughter, Margaret Clinard of Cummings, GA; her grandchildren, Gregory Harmon, Brad Harmon, Sonya Gates; her great-grandchildren, Jane and Emaleigh Harmon; her nephews, Wally Morrison, John Hankins, Mark Craig; her cousin, Kathy Yates; and her caregiver and friend, Otelia Bailey. Online condolences may be directed to www.booneandcooke.com.

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27288
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27288
