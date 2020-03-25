Madison Robert Darrell Gann passed away on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, with loved ones at his side. He was 65 years of age. Born in Rockingham County, North Carolina, he was the son of Samuel "Jerry" Gann and Betty Ann Williams Gann Jones. He was an employee of Bob's Restaurant and the P & M Restaurant until his retirement in 2005. Rob was a member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed going on building missions to Panama and Costa Rica. He was an avid gardener, voracious reader, loyal listener to National Public Radio, and connoisseur of a good burger. He will be remembered for his intense love of coffee, bad jokes, and good conversation, as well as his open mind, unencumbered spirit, excellent manners, and always entertaining timing. Rob is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Ryan and Cheryl Challender of Randleman, North Carolina; son: Samuel Gann of Madison, North Carolina; and daughter and son-in-law: Amanda Gann and Mounir Khatib of Cleburne, Texas; as well as two granddaughters: Elizabeth Challender and Autumn Gann. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law W. Edward and Peggy Gann of Madison, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services are planned for the late spring, Rob's favorite time of year, where he could finally enjoy being outside after cold and damp winters. Contributions in his memory may be made to Alamance County Rescue Mission.
