EDEN STEVEN GRANT FULLER, 82, PASSED AWAY ON Monday, January 13, 2020, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.) at Fair Funeral Home. A native of Rockingham County, NC, Mr. Fuller was born January 2, 1938 to Porter L. Fuller and Maggie Wilkins Fuller. He was a US Air Force veteran and a retiree of DuPont after 30 years of service. We are brokenhearted that Steve is gone, but we are thankful for his boundless love, superhuman compassion, endless patience, and silly sense of humor that he poured into each member of our family. Our Poppop was our biggest fan, our most willing guinea pig, and our safe harbor. He is survived by his wife, Ann Rakestraw Fuller; two daughters, Lori Blackburn (Mark) and Sandra Fuller (Charles Langdon); son, Lee Fuller (Lynne); five grandchildren, Brandon, Danielle, Bailey, Sydnie and Mason; six great-granddaughters; and sisters, Sue Ross and Roselyn O'Bryant. Memorial contributions may be made to NINDS (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke), Financial Management Branch, NSC Building, Room 3280, 6001 Executive Blvd, MSC 9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852-9531. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
