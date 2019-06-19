RUFFIN Priscilla Sharon French of Ruffin, NC went home to be with her loving Lord on June 15, 2019, at the age of 65. Funeral services for Priscilla "Sharon" French will be conducted at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Sharon is survived by her father, Wilbur J. French; siblings, Susan Reed (Bob, deceased), "Jay" French (Connee), Penny Hare (Stanley), Wendy Oakley (Jeff) and loving extended family.
