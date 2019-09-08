MADISON SARAH LYNN FREEMAN, AGE 60, OF MADISON, NC, passed away Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 8, 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, with burial to follow in the Freeman family cemetery. Sarah was born to Joseph W. Freeman and Wilma Mabe Freeman on March 21, 1959 in Reidsville, NC. She is a past member of the American Business Women's Association, and worked for Barber Chevrolet for over 30 years as an office manager. She was currently working for Deep Springs Country Club as an office administrator. Sarah loved and enjoyed flowers but loved her family most. Surviving Sarah are her mother Wilma M. Freeman of the home, brothers Joe Freeman Jr. and wife Mandy, Darrell Freeman and wife Michelle; brother-in-law Dicky Minor, nephews Derek Freeman and wife Ashley, step-nephew Jason Minor and wife Samantha, nieces Tiffany Amos Gann, Samantha Freeman Brown and husband Scott, Heather Bowling and husband Kevin, great-nieces and nephews Emily Bowling, Hayden Bowling, Daniel Bowling, Alex Brown, Ashton Brown, Cullen Freeman, Logan Freeman, Nathan Freeman and Will Gann, step-great-nephews Jonathan Brown, David Minor, Tyler Minor, step-great-nieces Lindsay Brown, Kelcie Minor, Makenah Minor and Tegan Minor. She was preceded in death by her father, and sister Kathy Amos Minor. Visitation will be held Saturday evening, September 7 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials can be to Lifebrite Community Hospital of Stokes, 1570 NC 8 & 89 Hwy North, Danbury, NC 27016. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.