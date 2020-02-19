REIDSVILLE Annie Kimbro Foster, 91, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born July 28, 1928 in Reidsville, North Carolina to the late James Thomas and Lucy Manley Kimbro. Ann never met a stranger. She gave so willingly of herself to her family, her friends and the community. She retired in 1992 from Mutual Savings Bank to care for her husband, Matthew W. Foster, until his death. She remained on the Mutual Savings Board and became an emeritus member of the board for BB&T. She also began her volunteer work in earnest as she served on the boards of the Salvation Army, becoming a lifelong member, and was a member of the Annie Penn Hospital Auxiliary Board. She also volunteered in the Day Surgery Department at Annie Penn for more than 20 years, logging over 28,000 hours. She served on numerous other boards: Cone Hospital Institutional Review Board, Nursing Home Board, and Unified Home Health Board. She was a member of the Reidsville Woman's Club where she served as chaplain. She was a charter member of Faith Christian Church where she taught Sunday School and served as assistant treasurer as long as her health permitted. Ann was the recipient of the WFMY 2 Those Who Care Award in 2004. Over the years, she was recognized numerous times by those who knew her, from Reidsville, Rockingham County, the State of North Carolina and Washington, DC. Ann was also preceded in death by her sisters: Beulah Allen, Mildred Sutton, Ellen Talley, Irene Williams and her twin sister, Alma Pettigrew. Surviving are her son, Rick and his wife, Elizabeth: her pride and joy, grandsons; Corey (Amy) Foster and Josh (Christina) Foster: great-grandchildren; Spencer, Cooper, Eva, Katie Mack and Harrison. Her funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Chaplain Patricia Wright and Rev. Tom Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. The burial will be held privately at Alamance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Salvation Army of Reidsville, 704 Barnes Street, Reidsville, NC 27320 and Annie Penn Hospital Auxiliary, 618 South Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320. The family would like to thank Countryside Manor for the care and compassion they gave to Ann.
Service information
Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
2:00PM-3:15PM
2:00PM-3:15PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Annie's Visitation begins.
Feb 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
3:30PM
3:30PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Annie's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.