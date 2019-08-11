GREENSBORO LOUISE KING FLOYD, AGE 79, OF CAROLINA Pines at Greensboro, NC, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Louise was born September 22, 1939 in Leaksville, NC to Carl J. King and Mamie Oakley King. She lived in Rockingham County until she graduated from Reidsville High School in 1957. Upon receiving a scholarship, she attended the now, UNC Greensboro. After completing the business course of study, her career began with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in the sales division where she worked for the next thirty-seven years all the while making Greensboro her permanent home. In 1990 she married the love of her life, George A. Floyd. She was a loving wife, step mother, and a devoted sister, aunt and a friend to many. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband George A. Floyd, sister Doris K. Lovelace, brother Carl J. King, Jr. (C.J.) and niece Susie K. Ford. She is survived by her niece, Peggy K. Collins (Bill), three great nieces, Susan C. Roach (Charlie), Cheri C. Spencer (Alan), Angela Byerly and one great nephew, Lee Ford. Step children Dottie F. Cybrynski (Rick), Ann Penn, and David Floyd. She is also survived by four step grandchildren, one great step grandson and numerous great, great, nieces and nephews. Also five precious great, great, great, nieces and nephews. All honored to cherish fond memories of Aunt Louise. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made to a charity of choice in the name of Louise K. Floyd. A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at Forbis & Dick, Guilford College, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro at 3:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019. Family will receive before the service at 2:30pm.
