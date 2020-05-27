Eden Peggy Shockley East, 87, passed away Sunday evening, May 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with private burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. She will lie in state Wednesday afternoon until service time on Thursday for those wanting to come by to pay their respects. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those unable to attend. Mrs. East was born December 31, 1932 in Leaksville, NC (now Eden) to the late Marvin Edgar Terry and Edna Morrison Terry Wade. She was a retiree of Bassett-Walker. Peggy loved to travel and had visited every state in the US plus the Caribbean. She enjoyed cooking for her entire family at Christmas, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Ronald East of the home; two children, Sherry Shockley Bateman (Ricky) and Timothy Lynn Shockley (Melody); six grandchildren, Deanna Bateman Fisher, Jason Alan Boothe, James Brian Shockley, Angela Lee Shockley, Stephanie Kay Shockley, and Rosemary Lynn Shockley; seven great-grandchildren, Michael Lee Shockley, Shelly Ann Shockley, Austin Russell Cassell, Avari McLayne Cassell, Baylee Rayne Fisher, Keagan Ann Tuggle, and Dakota Lee Boothe; two great-great-grandchildren, Nashley Dava and Jay Dava; three step-children, Ronald G. East, Jr., Christopher East, and Shawn Steven East; seven step-grandchildren, Courtney, Brittany, Serinity Shawn, Steven, Jacob, Tyler, and Macy East; five half-siblings, Henry H. Wade, Rusty Terry, Roger Terry, Ricky Terry, Rena Terry, and Rhonda Terry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Coy Shockley; son, Robert Lee Shockley; daughter, Teri Shockley Boothe; grandsons, Joshua R. Boothe and Robert Shockley; granddaughter, Dara Bateman Cassell; and brothers, Marvin R. Terry and Billy D. Terry. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
