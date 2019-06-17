MADISON Opal Stone Dye, 99, of 229 Henry Road went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on June 16, 2019 at the Rockingham County Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Howard Owens and Elder Jesse Hutchens officiating. The burial will follow at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening June 19, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6-8 PM and other times at the home. Mrs. Dye was born in Patrick County, VA to the late Riley and Tinnie Belle Stone. She attended the Lower Mayo Union Association of Primitive Baptist Churches and Amazing Grace Baptist Church. She retired at 80 years old from Creighton Shirt Factory in Reidsville with over 40 years of service. Farming was a lifetime partnership with her husband, working in the garden and growing flowers. She loved to travel and if you said "GO", she was ready! Mrs. Dye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister; she will be dearly missed. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dye; sisters, Marie Stone, Mattie Hall, Ollie Draper and Myrtle Likens; her brothers, Otis Stone, Paul Stone and Willie Stone; and her granddaughter, Lorrie Dunlap. She is survived by her children, Jimmy Dye and wife, Emma of Stoneville, Elizabeth Rose and husband, Mike of Waco, KY, Joan Walter and husband, Tom of Madison and Brenda Massey of Madison; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Ann May and Ida Smith; brother, Earl Stone and wife, Katie all of Greensboro; and a large extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
