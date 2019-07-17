EDEN Billy T. Dunn, 85, died on July 13, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Central Christian Church, 233 E. Stadium Drive in Eden, NC, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. He served two years in the US Army in the 1950's and was co-owner of Auto Parts & Accessories on Monroe Street in Eden for 40 years. He was born to Warren and Mattie Dunn on November 19, 1933, and was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer, who died at childbirth in 1958. He was also predeceased by his wife, Nancy Harris Dunn, who passed away in 2008 after 54 years of marriage. Billy is survived by his son Tommy Dunn and son-in-law James Brown of Winston-Salem, NC and their twins Guin and Edwin Brown; his daughter Anita Robertson and son-in-law Danny Robertson of Dallas, TX; grandson Justin Robertson, granddaughter Jaden Torres (Tony Torres), great-granddaughter, Charlotte Louise Torres, and a great-granddaughter to be born in November 2019; sisters-in-law Jane Harris and Gale Craig; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 233 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, NC 27288.
