EDEN BILLY T. DUNN DIED July 13, 2019. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at Central Christian Church, 233 E. Stadium Drive in Eden, NC 27288. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
EDEN BILLY T. DUNN DIED July 13, 2019. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at Central Christian Church, 233 E. Stadium Drive in Eden, NC 27288. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.