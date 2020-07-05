REIDSVILLE JAMES PRESTON DRISCOLL, 74, WENT TO BE with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Please remember, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Preston was born in Rockingham County to the late John and Inez Carter Driscoll and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retiree of Common Wealth and a member of Covington Wesleyan Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Manley Driscoll; sister, Barbara Ann Neal and niece, Wendy Gunn. Survivors are his brother, John Wayne Driscoll and wife, Karen; aunt, Mary Frances Davis; brothers-in- law, Benny Manley and wife, Sandra, Skip Gunn and wife, Martha and Max Gunn and wife, Virginia; nephews and nieces, Douglas Neal and wife, Melissa, Suzanne Peck and husband, Gary, Debra Ronneburg and husband, Maurice, Charlotte Turecek and husband, Brian, David Driscoll, Jeffrey Manley and wife, Pam, Tyler Manley and wife, Jennifer, Danny Gunn and wife, Bobbie, Kelly Page and husband, Joey; great-nephews and nieces, Brayden, Joshua and wife, Katrina, Jonathan, Aaron and wife, Madison, Alexandra, Zaine, Justin, Sarah, Sean, Matthew, Skyler, Allie, Connor, Lauren, Alex and Carole-Ann; great-great-nieces and nephews, Logan, Maisie, Nolan, Keegan, Jensen and Oakley. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.

