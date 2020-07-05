REIDSVILLE JAMES PRESTON DRISCOLL, 74, WENT TO BE with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Please remember, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Preston was born in Rockingham County to the late John and Inez Carter Driscoll and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retiree of Common Wealth and a member of Covington Wesleyan Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Manley Driscoll; sister, Barbara Ann Neal and niece, Wendy Gunn. Survivors are his brother, John Wayne Driscoll and wife, Karen; aunt, Mary Frances Davis; brothers-in- law, Benny Manley and wife, Sandra, Skip Gunn and wife, Martha and Max Gunn and wife, Virginia; nephews and nieces, Douglas Neal and wife, Melissa, Suzanne Peck and husband, Gary, Debra Ronneburg and husband, Maurice, Charlotte Turecek and husband, Brian, David Driscoll, Jeffrey Manley and wife, Pam, Tyler Manley and wife, Jennifer, Danny Gunn and wife, Bobbie, Kelly Page and husband, Joey; great-nephews and nieces, Brayden, Joshua and wife, Katrina, Jonathan, Aaron and wife, Madison, Alexandra, Zaine, Justin, Sarah, Sean, Matthew, Skyler, Allie, Connor, Lauren, Alex and Carole-Ann; great-great-nieces and nephews, Logan, Maisie, Nolan, Keegan, Jensen and Oakley. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.