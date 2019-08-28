REIDSVILLE David Dickerson, 79, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church where he was a member, with Rev. Gene Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will see friends on Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church and other times they will be at the home. David was born in Rockingham County to the late Carlton and Sadie Faucett Dickerson and was a retiree of Miller Brewing. He was an auxillary policeman and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and the outdoors. His greatest pleasure was helping others and spending time with his family, which he dearly loved. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Knowles Dickerson; brothers, Jeremiah Dickerson and Carl Dickerson and sister, Jean Windsor. Survivors include his son, Tyron Dickerson; daughter, Tanya Dickerson; grandchildren, Tyler Dickerson and fiancée Jessica Paschal and Ashley Craddock and husband, J.P.; great-grandchildren, Dakotah Craddock, Waylon Craddock and Aria Dickerson; sisters, Rebkah Goodrich and Sarah Cox, and many other loving family members. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences can be sent to them at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.