JULIAN LIFE IS NOT A race--but indeed a journey. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh. On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 the Lord taketh Sandra White Denny on her heavenly journey. She was 73, born October 6, 1945 in Reidsville, NC. She will be greatly missed by her husband Bernard Denny; son Schonn Denny; brother Howard White; best friend Linda Hodgins; family and friends. However, she was greeted in heaven by her beloved father and mother Herman and Margaret White; stepson Chuckie Denny; sister Frances Williams; brother Kimmie White; sister-in-law Betty White; family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at Monnett Road Baptist Church (6033 Monnett Rd. in Julian, NC) on September 7 at 1 p.m. with Ron Kimble officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude--mail to: Attention St. Jude Gift Funds, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TX 38148-0142. Thanks to all family and friends for prayers and support. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
