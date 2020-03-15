RUFFIN WILLIE MAE DELANCEY, 91, BORN IN ROCKINGham County to the late Oscar William Shockley and Bessie Mae Cooper, passed away on March 8, 2020 at North Pointe of Mayodan. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce McBride officiating. The family will see friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Willie was a loving mother, grandmother and caretaker. She worked as a proofreader for the Reidsville Review for many years and later worked as a dietary aide at Brian Center in Eden. She was a member of Lifeway Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served in many capacities. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Reid Elmer DeLancey; sons, James Elmer DeLancey Sr. and Donald Wayne DeLancey; daughter, Sandra Kay Holland; grandson, Scott Holland; as well as her sister, Margaret Fain. Survivors include daughter-in-law, Kay DeLancey; son-in-law, Robert Holland; grandsons, James DeLancey Jr., Donald DeLancey Jr. and Gregg Holland; granddaughter, Tina Gregg; as well as many loving friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Rockingham County at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Happy Home Church at 6995 Highway 700, Ruffin, NC 27326. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
336-282-7331
Heritage Hills is a banquet facility located at 5435 N. Church St. in Greensboro, NC. It is a log home built just after the revolutionary…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.