EDEN JAMES ALFRED DeHart, age 66, of Eden, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019. A private family service and will be held at a later date. There will be no formal visitation at this time. James was born on November 14, 1952, in Leaksville General Hospital in the Leaksville section of Eden, NC to Naomi Rakes DeHart and the late William Alfred DeHart. James retired from Lorillard Tobacco in 2012. As a husband, father, and grandfather, his love for his family was beyond compare and recognizable by his deeds. He will be missed by his favorite companions, Opossum and Sweet Pea, but more than anything by his family. James was and is loved more than his world could ever know. James is survived by his beloved wife, of 40 years, Frances Robertson DeHart of the home, sons James William DeHart and wife, Kelly, and Joe Riley DeHart and wife, Heather; granddaughter Grace Riley DeHart and his mother, Naomi Rakes DeHart. Along with his father, James is preceded in death by brother, Joe Earl DeHart. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
