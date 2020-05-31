REIDSVILLE Yvonne Moseley Davis, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Davis officiating. The family received friends prior to the service at the church and the burial followed the service at Greenview Cemetery. Mrs. Davis was a native of Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Eva Purgason Moseley. She was a homemaker and loved working in her flowers. Mrs. Davis was committed to her faith and taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed reading, working with crafts and watching baseball. She adored her many pets over the years. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Charles F. (PG) Davis; daughter, Faith Davis Yost and husband, Ed and son, Rev. Charles D. Davis and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Andrew, James, Edel, Avery, Jay and Micka; great grandchildren, Gabriel and Gavin; and extended family.
