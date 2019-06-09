Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH SUNDAY... .SEVERAL WAVES OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS OUR REGION THROUGH SUNDAY. THIS RAINFALL WILL BE LOCALLY ENHANCED BY EASTERLY FLOW INTO THE BLUE RIDGE WHERE AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN COULD FALL IN SPOTS, WITH A FEW AREAS RECEIVING OVER 5 INCHES. THIS COULD LEAD TO DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ESPECIALLY ALONG SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS, AND POSSIBLE MUDSLIDES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GRAYSON, HENRY, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, AND ROANOKE. * THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * RAINFALL AVERAGING ONE TO TWO INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS, IS EXPECTED TO FALL THROUGH SUNDAY. UP TO 3 TO 6 INCHES COULD FALL ALONG THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS AS WELL. * THE HEAVY RAIN MAY CAUSE CREEKS AND STREAMS TO LEAVE THEIR BANKS INCLUDING RAPID RISES OF FLOWING WATER IN NATURALLY LOW AREAS. MUDSLIDES AND LANDSLIDES COULD OCCUR AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&