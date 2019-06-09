CANTON, GA ON SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019, HENRY CARLTON Craddock Jr., loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 89. He will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery of Canton, GA on Wednesday June 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Carlton was born on July 2, 1929, in Reidsville, North Carolina to the late parents of Vera and Henry Carlton Craddock and preceded in death by his only brother, Dean Price Craddock. He is survived by his wife, Janet Elizabeth Craddock, and his sons, Kevin David Craddock of Acworth, GA and Mark Daniel Craddock of Tucker, GA; his grandchildren Michael Carlton Craddock of Cartersville, GA and Carolyn Elizabeth Craddock of Los Angeles, CA; his great-granddaughter Raven Craddock; his sister-in-law Norma Moorfield Craddock and his nephew Price Craddock and niece Laura Craddock. Carlton's life was marked by the progression and development of computer science and satellite communication. He was dedicated to the expansion of these technologies such that they are now a standard of daily life. However, he was a humble man who always had a kind word for others and maintained a healthy sense of humor for the entirety of his life. He was never upset or discouraged by current events and always managed to enhance the lives of those near and dear to him. After graduation from North Carolina State University with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering, he served in the United States Army Ordinance Division from January 1954 to December 1955 at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. He remained in the Army Reserves until 1962. While at White Sands, Carlton was responsible for the first digital computer purchased by the Army at this facility. He was the first person to develop a program for this computer which calculated missile flight trajectory. After discharge from the Army, Carlton moved to Atlanta, GA and worked on a postgraduate degree at Georgia Tech. During this time, Carlton married Janet and started a career at a small startup company called Scientific Atlanta. Carlton spent his entire career with Scientific Atlanta and helped it grow into a multibillion-dollar success story in the telecommunications industry and a Fortune 500 company. Carlton travelled the world marketing Scientific Atlanta's pioneering Satellite Earth Stations. This equipment laid the groundwork for the cable television industry and satellite communication, both of which have become ubiquitous today. On one such trip to Israel, Carlton planned to meet the local Scientific Atlanta rep, Moshe. They made arrangements to meet at the hotel the following morning. Unfortunately, Moshe never showed up for their meeting. Later that day, Carlton learned why Moshe had missed the meeting. Carlton had arrived in Israel on the eve of the Six Day War. Carlton's life and career produce many such exciting events. Scientific Atlanta's success started with an antenna pattern recorded in which the first unit was displayed at a trade show in 1958. Carlton completed the chassis assembly of this first unit while working in the backseat of the CEO's station wagon as they travelled to the trade show located in New York City. This 36-hour car journey ended with a blizzard as they approached New York, but the group managed to make it to the trade show. The equipment was a huge success, which was the first of many for Carlton and Scientific Atlanta. Carlton was more than just an engineer. He was a charming and respectful Southern gentleman. He was always quick with a funny story to enliven and enrich the lives of the people who knew him. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and continued to provide the strength and encouragement that allowed his family to thrive. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
