LYNCHBURG, VA Victoria Anne Shaffer Cox, 33, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the wife of Keith Edwin Cox. Victoria was born September 9, 1986 in Reidsville, NC, a daughter of Todd Shaffer and Anne Roberts Shaffer of Reidsville, NC. Victoria was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and was member of the Baptist Temple Church in Reidsville, NC. In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her two sons, Houston Alexander Cox and Gavin Alan Clark, maternal grandparents Raeford and Carolyn Roberts, paternal grandparents Roger and Phyllis Shaffer, her siblings: Chelsea Shaffer, Alan Shaffer (Emilie), Bethany Shaffer, Roger Shaffer, Margaret Shaffer, Josie Stout, and Timothy Stout, and one niece Maddie Shaffer. A celebration of Victoria's life will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

